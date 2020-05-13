Rely on the experts when lives at stake -- Laurence Schiffman

The State Journal on Friday published the well-intentioned letter to the editor "Dane County should be allowed to open." It cited “zero or only a handful of new cases” of COVID-19 in Dane County as reason to open businesses.

A recent report indicated 11 new cases (two “handfuls”) on Saturday. I would suggest we watch the numbers, as social and business isolation is relaxed, before becoming overly optimistic. It is almost impossible to not agree with expert predictions of a surge in cases.

I realize statistics and data change and can become confusing. But when people’s lives may be at stake, we should rely only on information from the highest sources.

Laurence Schiffman, Middleton