Rely on the experts when lives at stake -- Laurence Schiffman
0 comments

Rely on the experts when lives at stake -- Laurence Schiffman

  • 0

The State Journal on Friday published the well-intentioned letter to the editor "Dane County should be allowed to open." It cited “zero or only a handful of new cases” of COVID-19 in Dane County as reason to open businesses.

A recent report indicated 11 new cases (two “handfuls”) on Saturday. I would suggest we watch the numbers, as social and business isolation is relaxed, before becoming overly optimistic. It is almost impossible to not agree with expert predictions of a surge in cases.

I realize statistics and data change and can become confusing. But when people’s lives may be at stake, we should rely only on information from the highest sources.

Laurence Schiffman, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics