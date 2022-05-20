Religious right is threat to liberty -- Joel David

The U.S. Supreme Court's far-right and so-called "religious" conservatives are set to argue that Roe v. Wade was “an ill-conceived and deeply flawed decision that invented a right mentioned nowhere in the Constitution.”

The language used in Justice Samuel Alito’s interpretation of the 1973 ruling sets a potentially devastating precedent for Americans' right to privacy. Other unenumerable rights that are not included in the Constitution include the right to interstate travel, contraception, gay marriage and more.

Though these rights are not explicitly outlined in the Constitution, the Ninth Amendment does state, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Conservatives are downright giddy at the idea of going back to a time where women as well as racial, ethnic and religious minorities and members of the LQBTQ movement are not just second-class citizens but commodities to be exploited with little to no constitutional protections.

Someone once said, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.” Prophetic? Hardly -- if you've been paying attention.

Joel David, Monroe