LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Religious right is the real threat -- Annie Laurie Gaylor

As cofounder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation who believes in rational and reasonable gun safety laws, I take umbrage at the June 15 letter to the editor "Mass abortion has cheapened life" for trying to pin mass shootings on my organization (along with legal abortion).

Studies show that legal abortion has played an important role in reducing violent crime because unwanted children are at risk of having distressing lives and futures.

The writer complains that “Guns are getting all the blame” when mass shootings should be blamed on the Freedom From Religion Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union for taking “God and creationism out of the schools and [leaving] the idea that everyone descended from slime and that there are no eternal consequences for anything that is done.”

Actions should be judged by consequences here on Earth, not based on the childish threat of hell or promise of heaven. Many shooters and terrorists are motivated by religious beliefs.

The greatest danger in our country today comes from extremist, white Christian nationalists such as those on Jan. 6, 2021. White Christian nationalists are anti-abortion because their god in Genesis commands of Eve, “I shall greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception ... thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.”

That’s supremely immoral.

Annie Laurie Gaylor, Madison

Politics