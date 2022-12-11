 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Religious freedom can't discriminate -- Patricia Wildgen

  • 0

Too many people and lawmakers have a twisted idea of what religious freedom actually means. It is the freedom to choose your church, your beliefs and to actively practice your faith. That's it.

You don't have the right to discriminate against those who do not share your beliefs. If you have a bakery, you must sell to everyone. If you are a pharmacist, you must fill contraceptive prescriptions regardless of your beliefs.

You do not have to marry a person of your sex or engage in a homosexual relationship, but you don't have the right to prevent others from doing so. It is time that everyone recognized the difference between religious freedom and discrimination.

Patricia Wildgen, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics