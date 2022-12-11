Religious freedom can't discriminate -- Patricia Wildgen

Too many people and lawmakers have a twisted idea of what religious freedom actually means. It is the freedom to choose your church, your beliefs and to actively practice your faith. That's it.

You don't have the right to discriminate against those who do not share your beliefs. If you have a bakery, you must sell to everyone. If you are a pharmacist, you must fill contraceptive prescriptions regardless of your beliefs.

You do not have to marry a person of your sex or engage in a homosexual relationship, but you don't have the right to prevent others from doing so. It is time that everyone recognized the difference between religious freedom and discrimination.

Patricia Wildgen, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection