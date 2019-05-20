A letter to the editor in Monday's newspaper contended that "Men must stay out of the abortion debate." I am a male and have been for 75 years. I also am a firm supporter of a woman’s right to choose.
In my view, the real culprit here is religion. "Freedom of religion" is and has been a national motto since the origin of our nation. Unfortunately, too many citizens seem to misinterpret this idea. It does not mean that you can impose your religious beliefs on others, but rather that you have a right to your beliefs. For religious freedom to work, you may not impose those beliefs on others.
If you feel otherwise, perhaps you might read the Bible. Jesus was a reformer of the church: “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Russell W. Pope, Madison