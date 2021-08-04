Religion shouldn't divide our nation -- Stephen Piotrowski

President Dwight Eisenhower signed the bill in 1956 that changed our national motto from “E pluribus unum” (out of many, one) to “In God we trust.”
Laying aside non-believers, whose God this refers and a multicultural society agreeing on a spiritual divine, I ask that you look at the words themselves and what they mean for all of us.
If our national motto is meant to bring unity, doesn’t “out of many, one” do so much more effectively than questions raised by using a generalized, nonspecific god in our motto? We are a country formed primarily of immigrants yearning to be free. Our history is partially based on the movement of people to live free of religious tests and oppression. Why does our current national motto seek to again divide us and raise questions about our individual beliefs?
Why don’t we again encourage unity in our motto by saying, we are from many backgrounds trying to make one unified nation. Religion is too often used to define and divide people into us and them. Let us all become Americans again seeking to become, out of many backgrounds, one. “E pluribus unum” again and always.
Stephen Piotrowski, Madison