The July 3 column by Gillian Richards, "Decline in religion hurts self-government," asserts that American democracy is in danger because of the decline of religious belief in America, and that democracy will be stronger if America becomes more religious.

She states that the Founders of our country saw that self-government depended on morality and virtue. She suggests that morality and virtue depend on religion. Morality and virtue do not depend on religion. Actually, this is why the number of Christians in America has been declining. Many Americans see little morality and virtue in organizations that claim to be Christian. These Americans are finding morality and virtue separate from religious belief.

The problem is not that the number of religious people in America is declining, but that the number of people who claim to be religious but are neither moral nor virtuous is increasing.

We should appreciate the wisdom of the Founders, and how their knowledge of European history and its religious wars let them see the evils that religion is capable of generating. This led them to avoid any mention of god in the Constitution, to forbid religious tests for public office and to separate religion from government. This was their wisdom.

