What is the relationship between God and nature? What is the relationship between religion and philosophy?
The relationship between these questions is an interesting study in itself. It is possible to answer these questions.
Religion began as a search for reality. It invented an imaginative reality. Eventually, philosophy evolved from religion and invented a rational reality. But it did not leave religion completely behind. Religion has some wisdom, and philosophy incorporated that into its DNA. Many people have not noticed that philosophy has superseded religion. This is the tragedy of the modern world.
The relationship between God and nature is easy to explain. Nature is the universe. It is the mysterious force that created and governs the universe. It is neither good nor evil, and does not care about humanity. God is a human mask that people have put on nature, and imagined that we are made in its image. It is humanity's ultimate delusion.
People who don't believe in God are not atheists. If they believe in reason, they are rationalists. If they believe that we need to rely on each other, and not some mythical God, then they are humanists. If they believe in nature, then they are naturalists. This definition is in Webster's dictionary. You can look it up.
John Morgan, Madison