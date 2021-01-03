 Skip to main content
Relieve the debt of heath care staff -- Janice Antoniewicz
Relieve the debt of heath care staff -- Janice Antoniewicz

President-elect Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of student debt relief. College is expensive. With so many medical careers requiring advanced degrees and training, many health care workers have significant student loan obligations.

Health care workers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since the beginning. During this pandemic, 1,700 health care workers have lost their lives to COVID-19. A good way for President Biden to honor health care workers would be to work with Congress to allow forgiveness of all student loans for any health care worker who provided direct patient care during the pandemic.

It seems like a good way to say "thank you" to those who risked their lives to care for their fellow Americans and to honor those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Janice Antoniewicz, Madison

