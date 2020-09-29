Release returns to disprove 'fake news' -- David Olson

Like the comments made by President Donald Trump regarding the suckers and losers who served in our wars, Trump is again assuming that all honest American taxpayers who have to pay huge sums of money each year on their taxes are suckers and losers.
How else can you conclude his behavior in the recent revelations of his hiding his taxes. His responses to paying $750 in taxes in 2016 is, of course, "fake news," Trump claims. Another response is that the information was obtained illegally. These are vintage Trump excuses.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this one out. If the media or some agency is illegally reporting false information, President Trump should just make his taxes available as he promised he would after the 2016 election. The false narrative that his taxes are under audit has expired.
Just what is so important that Trump, unlike both Republican and Democratic presidents for the past 40 years, still hasn't released his tax returns?
David Olson, Fitchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!