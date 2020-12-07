Release inmates to stem outbreaks -- Allyson Pochant

I am a student nurse. After reading the Nov. 20 State Journal article "More inmates testing positive," about the significant uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the Dane Dounty jail, I want to advocate for the mass release or remote monitoring of inmates.
Recently, I learned about health during and after incarceration, as well as common health disparities that are present among these individuals. I was alarmed to learn of poor health outcomes, poor accessibility to health care, and how being incarcerated impacts long-term health, especially for individuals who spent a significant amount of time in secured housing. That is typically where people who test positive for COVID-19 are sent to remain isolated.
We know that COVID-19-related deaths and serious complications affect people of color and people of low socioeconomic status at a disproportional rate in comparison to their white counterparts. We also know that people of low socioeconomic status and people of color are much more likely to be forced to remain in jail until their trial due to financial constraints, thus putting this population at great risk.
I am urging policymakers to mitigate this public health emergency by releasing inmates when at all possible.
Allyson Pochant, Madison
