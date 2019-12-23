Release funds to help the homeless -- Jasmine Mosly

I am writing to ask the Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee to release the funds for people who are homeless.
I'm a mother of five, and my family and I been sleeping outside and in parks. When it comes to being homeless, it's hard. I'm always trying to find somewhere for my family to go at times when we get denied at a Madison shelter.
As a mother, I feel horrible because I have nowhere for my babies to go. I have family, but they are no help. I even had to do things that I would never think about doing, such as waiting for people to fall asleep to sneak in their cars to let my kids sleep. I know it's not right, but it's hard to find housing for the family. I simply don't make enough to afford the rent.
Jasmine Mosly, Madison