 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rejoice at the birth of Jesus Christ -- Aaron Helmer
0 comments

Rejoice at the birth of Jesus Christ -- Aaron Helmer

  • 0

Jesus was a baby like no other. He was the infinite infant God born in Bethlehem in a manger to a virgin mother, wrapped in swaddling cloth. It was a humble beginning. He was the prophesied king, the Messiah.

“But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honor; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.”

In the King James version of Hebrews 2:9, Jesus left nothing behind when he left heaven for earth. The eternal, omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent God clothed himself with humanity. Jesus is fully God and fully man. He is truly unique: the God man.

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus. He is not only a baby born, but God himself entering into the suffering of man. Rejoice for our savior is born.

Aaron Helmer, Ripon

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics