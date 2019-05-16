Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republican so-called leaders have declared that taking Medicaid funding from the federal government will not happen. What happened to their so-called interest in reducing the tax burden on taxpayers?
Speaker Vos is opposed even though accepting the money will save Wisconsin taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, provide health coverage for 82,000 people and reduce the stress on emergency rooms. About 70% of people in a recent Marquette Law School poll support it.
Vos is opposed even though an actuarial study shows that premiums in the individual marketplace would decrease.
I thought our legislators were supposed to do the will of their constituents, not just what's in the best interest of the Republican Party. Do any Republican legislators have some integrity and a backbone to do what is right? Or are we going to be stuck with a bunch of bought-and-paid-for mindless Bobbleheads doing the bidding of Speaker Vos and special interests?
Maybe they should be less interested in trying to keep their jobs and more interested in actually doing their jobs.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie