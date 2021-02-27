Reject the crazy talk of Ron Johnson -- Daniel Holzman

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has swallowed Donald Trump conspiracies hook, line and sinker. Recently, Johnson said he thinks the Trump terrorists who stormed nation's Capitol building were antifa in disguise.
Is this our Wisconsin senator? Or is he such a Trump "Kool-Aid drinker" that he doesn’t care about how he represents the people of Wisconsin?
Trump’s terrorists took their "blue lives matter" flags and used them to beat the Capitol police while yelling the N-word at Black police officers. Some of these people who back the so-called party of law and order killed an officer and injured dozens more. Some appeared ready to murder the vice president and our elected officials.
Now is the time for Americans who are not terminally infected by Trump to reject hate and support true justice. Violent criminals must be prosecuted.
When the time comes, people should vote and nonviolently stand against hate, racism and the crazy talk of Johnson.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo