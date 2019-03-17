Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn described Planned Parenthood as “a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than to helping women.”
He is either grossly uninformed or has allowed his personal biases to overshadow his judgment, neither of which is appropriate for someone on the state Supreme Court.
In fact, 97 percent of Planned Parenthood's funds are spent on cancer screenings, prenatal care, well-baby checks and providing standard health care to low-income women. And studies have found that providing birth control to low-income women reduces the rate of abortion by more than 40 percent. The largest provider of birth control in the nation is Planned Parenthood, so Hagedorn is attacking the very organization that has prevented more abortions than any other.
Hagedorn also has happily taken money from a group that backed the mandatory sterilization of transgender individuals. Perhaps he is unaware of the tragically high suicide rate among transgender teens, influenced by those very attitudes.
Gay and transgender people enter this world the way God made them, and are entitled to the same rights and protections as the rest of us.
Please join me in rejecting the extreme views of Hagedorn on April 2.
Denise Beckfield, Verona