Vermont is considering a law to remove all legal limits on abortion. Interest in similar laws in other states comes from fear the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn its decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized limited abortion.
Abortion is killing, whether you are talking about a fertilized egg or a fetus. But killing cannot be the limiting issue, because killing is legal in the United States -- in war, law enforcement and criminal justice. When killing another human rightly serves a higher legal purpose, it is not illegal. The critical legal question on abortion, then, cannot be killing. It should be: When does abortion rightfully serve a higher purpose?
Furthermore, what is legal is not necessarily ethical or moral. Consider a decision to abort a fetus because a parent doesn’t want or cannot afford to support the child. Most Americans believe abortion should be legal and rare, suggesting strong moral reservations.
Critical thinking will lead us to reject extreme views including those on abortion. Let us not overturn Roe v. Wade and let us not remove all legal limits to abortion.
Norman Jensen, Madison