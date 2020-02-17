Reinvest tax cut funds in future -- Rudy Molinek

I don't want the Republicans' proposed income tax cut.

I'm have an average income, so I would save about $105 under the tax cut that Republicans who control the Legislature are pushing. What would I do with $105 over the course of a year? I might spend it on Amazon, which avoided paying federal income taxes for 2017 and 2018. I might spend it on gas for my car, which would help destroy our climate. If I'm smart, I might save it.

But I'd rather that my $105 goes to Wisconsin's state budget. I'd rather spend it on new roads, which are safer and more efficient. I'd rather spend it on schools, which help our children become better citizens for our state's future. I'd rather spend it on health care, which helps provide medical care for those who need it but can't afford the exorbitant costs.