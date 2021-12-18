Reindahl Park has been sugarcoated -- Robert Thompson

In response to Esther Cepeda's column last Sunday, "Moving day at park is ‘blessing’" the news media has sugarcoated the invasion of Reindahl Park in Madison.
Never say that I don’t give credit where credit is due: Madison, you did good.
The park has become a haven for crime. People who have used the park for years were afraid to enter the park. Stolen property including cars have been discovered inside the park. Felony warrants have been served and other arrests made in Reindahl Park. As a homeowner living a few hundred feet away, my neighbors and I would find needles outside our homes. Local businesses constantly find needles in their bathrooms along with an increase of theft. The campers do whatever they like without shame or guilt.
Here is what the media lack in their stories: During the last year, the park has seen people stabbed and beaten. The park has seen drug overdoses and shootings. Who would want this repeated activity near their home? Reindahl is a public park, not a homeless shelter.
Robert Thompson, Madison