Reindahl Park has been sugarcoated -- Robert Thompson

The park has become a haven for crime. People who have used the park for years were afraid to enter the park. Stolen property including cars have been discovered inside the park. Felony warrants have been served and other arrests made in Reindahl Park. As a homeowner living a few hundred feet away, my neighbors and I would find needles outside our homes. Local businesses constantly find needles in their bathrooms along with an increase of theft. The campers do whatever they like without shame or guilt.