Reindahl Park encampment needs to go -- Chuck Litweiler

Most of the reasons given for why the encampment at Reindahl Park in Madison can't be closed are the same ones for why it should be moved.
The residents of District 17 are not interested in whether an alternative site has "all the amenities" the mayor would like. Many campers have vehicles. They can drive to the stores.
We are not interested in waiting while the city solves homelessness before moving the camp. We are interested in the city moving rapidly to investigate Ald. Gary Halverson's proposed site. If it meets the minimum requirements for health and safety, the City Council must act.
We know that if the encampment were in a more densely populated, highly organized part of the city with some wealthy residents, then it would have been removed. McPike Park is the example. Even if it were on the soccer fields in Reindahl Park, it would have been removed.
The city knew who the refusers were on May 8. Why not patrol the camp once a day after that and remove newcomers?
Do the right thing by the residents of this district.
Chuck Litweiler, Madison