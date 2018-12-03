University of Wisconsin System President Cross's reprimand of UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is an astonishing abdication of the very free-speech guarantee promulgated by the UW Board of Regents itself as quoted in the Nov. 29 State Journal article "Chancellor reprimanded for speaker." The article also notes that 70 students attended (apparently peacefully) to hear from a speaker they would likely not hear from on the campus.
We will never make the UW System great again if we see its future in its past. Repression was repudiated at UW-Madison in the 1960s when free speech was fought for and won. Why fight these battles again to defend prudery, paternalism and ignorance? (See Stuart Levitan's new book: "Madison in the '60s").
A proper response to Cross's action is ridicule and disgust, and perhaps a Kickstarter campaign to reimburse Chancellor Gow for his misguided attempt to appease the hypocritical pressure to submit and conform. And now Gow got slapped with a four-year retrospective audit to produce. I’m in for $5.
Bob Skloot, Madison