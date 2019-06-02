The Trump administration takes pride in eliminating regulations. It touts deregulation as one of the main reasons for a flourishing economy.
One thing we need to consider is that eliminating regulations that protect the environment may only show the results years down the road. We need to rely on good science to predict our air and water quality, and we need sound policy to enforce those regulations.
I do understand that we need to review regulatory procedure often and respond accordingly. With innovation comes a need to stay current. But we absolutely cannot allow political influence or financial gain to override rules that have been legitimately put in place.
Just recently a product was put in service that didn't get enough regulatory scrutiny. Did political connections allow Boeing to avoid a full review by the Federal Aviation Administration?
It looks as though Boeing was in a hurry to get its plane in service, and the FAA went along with Boeing's assurances that it was fully tested and safe to fly. Now, all we see are excuses and guarantees that the plane is safe following two crashes. Would you put your granddaughter on a 737 MAX 8 plane?
I wouldn't.
Gene Bier, Milton