An article in Sunday's State Journal about the dam failure in Brazil highlighted lax regulations.
I am sure U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, would assure us he supports regulations that are necessary, but we have to be careful not to go overboard. I wonder where he would put the line between "necessary" and "overboard"?
At some point, companies will have to spend some money to ensure the safety of their workers, the viability of the surrounding environment, and the well-being of the populace in the neighborhood. The problem is: After you've dropped and broken a glass, you can be sorry as all get out, but it will not make it right -- the glass will still be broken.
We can't know what is truly enough regulation, or too much, except by listening to workers, owners and concerned citizens. Then we can hash out legislation that accommodates a lot of the problems, and hopefully makes for reasonable solutions to problems before we have victims.
I would hate to hear Sen. Johnson offer the victims "thoughts and prayers" and not much else.
David Brockert, Madison