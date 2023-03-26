One of the loudest political cries we often hear, is the need for fewer regulations. The claim is that too many regulations are constricting growth in our businesses.

In support of these cries, our last president rolled back many regulations of our businesses, including those regarding our trains and banks. Among those who most benefitted from changes in our laws was Norfolk Southern Railroads, which spent huge amounts lobbying for reduced regulations. Ask East Palestine, Ohio, how that worked out. Norfolk Southern has had five major accidents on their lines, since December 2021.

Silicon Valley Bank, which also poured money into lobbying for deregulations of their firm, is another example. After passing out huge bonuses to their executives, they went bankrupt, starting a global chill on banks.

Were we blessed with only honest businessmen, who would self monitor, this would not happen. Until such time, thank goodness for laws which protect us all.

Freedom requires honest business people.

Louise Lund, Madison

