It is tragic to see Friday's article "Vaping suspected in 8 teens’ lung damage" about the children being injured from vaping. But it is not a surprise.
E-cigarettes are an unregulated (except for age and use restrictions) product. Incidents like this are the reason we have the Food and Drug Administration.
The rhetoric against this type of regulation is that if the product isn't any good the customer will buy something else. At the very least they should be regulated like real cigarettes.
Derek Popp, Mount Horeb