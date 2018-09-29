As a long-time resident of southwestern Wisconsin, I have watched the decline of the economy, schools and infrastructure in our part of this state.
As a school board member, I saw the impact of the reduction in state aid for education and the resulting loss of staff, cuts in educational programming, bus-route reductions and cuts to sports for the districts in the area. The nonstop stream of school referendums in our region is the result.
As a town board member, I watched the costs of repairing roads, culverts and bridges skyrocket, but the transportation funding from the Legislature was frozen or declining. The Foxconn deal guarantees that much-needed transportation funding for southwestern Wisconsin will continue to be siphoned off to appease the Foxconn bosses.
Our current lawmakers Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, haven't been voting in the best interests of our part of the state.
It’s time to elect representatives who will work to support the needs of the people. That’s why I’m supporting Jeff Wright to serve the 51st Assembly District and Kris Marion for the 17th Senate District. It’s time for a change for the better.
Paul Cummings, Dodgeville