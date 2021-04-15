Refusing vaccine should come with costs -- Thomas Bartell

While the majority of Americans will eventually be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, it is apparent that a significant minority will refuse to take the shot. A variety of reasons are offered for their refusal, from a fear of the new vaccine (despite the overwhelming evidence of safety) to a stubborn adherence to the concept of “liberty” and the fear of government overreach.
While nobody can (or should) be compelled to take the shot, perhaps a lesson can be learned from the precedent set by the insurance industry. Years ago, when the dangers of cigarette smoking became all too evident, insurance companies required policyholders who refused to stop smoking to pay more for their health and life insurance premiums. No one was compelled to stop smoking, only required to pay for the privilege and help to offset the increased cost to society for their choice.
Despite the fact vaccination is beneficial, not only to the individual receiving the treatment but to all those around them, many will continue to refuse to take the shot. While it is their right to do so, it is time that they put their money where their mouth is.
Thomas Bartell, Verona