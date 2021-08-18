Refusing a vaccine isn't your right -- James L. Carney

No such right is in either the U.S. Constitution or the Wisconsin Constitution. Refusing to be vaccinated puts other people at risk of sickness and even death. This includes members of the unvaccinated person’s family, friends and everyone else with whom they interact. It even includes people they never encounter who may be harmed by the lack of ICU space because of a multitude of unnecessary COVID-19 victims.

Nothing in any political constitution in America in grants such a right to harm others. If people are free now to refuse vaccination, it is only because no law mandates it. If we did have such a mandate, people could be punished for refusing it just as they are now punished for driving without a license, or without wearing a seatbelt, or any number of other infractions that cause real or potential harm to others.