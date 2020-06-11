'Refund Police' is more accurate -- Ellen Hutzler
'Refund Police' is more accurate -- Ellen Hutzler

I agree with Phil Hands' cartoon on Wednesday suggesting "Defund Police" is confusing.

This slogan is a gift to Republicans because it can be interpreted in so many ways. Branding is critical, and I recommend the slogan be adjusted to "Refund Police." It has a more positive connotation and reduces the fear associated with the word defund.

What does "Refund Police" mean? It means reallocation of funds, reassigning non-policing activities to trained social workers and psychologists, redistributing resources for community support groups to reduce the need for police intervention. It also means refunding police at a level to refocus on criminal activity and retrain to assure equal treatment.

We must reimagine how we provide services for reform to be realized.

Ellen Hutzler, town of Middleton

