Refugees need cultural education -- March Schweitzer

I appreciated the recent articles about what’s happening at Fort McCoy to help the refugees from Afghanistan get situated.
I would like to know, however, whether the adults (especially the men) are being offered classes on both cultural differences and U.S. laws. If they are not, many of these refugees are going to find themselves running afoul of the U.S. legal system. They desperately need to understand the vast gaps between what they are used to in Afghanistan and U.S. cultural norms.
Imagine coming from a very conservative society where most women have low status, dress extremely modestly and are frequently married off when they reach puberty. Now place these same people in a Western culture where men and women are (theoretically) equal, where women are taught to stand up for themselves, where abuse is a crime, where dressing provocatively does not equate to prostitution and where marriageable ages and divorce practices are defined by legal statute rather than religious practices. One can begin to appreciate the problems many will encounter.
Besides giving them clothes, food and shelter, how are we making sure they are aware of the differing cultural norms to which they will be exposed? In the end, cultural training is a necessary ingredient in determining their success or failure to thrive in the U.S.
March Schweitzer, Madison