Thank you for the July 28 guest column by Joseph Kabamba, "My journey from Congo to Wisconsin."
Kabamba’s courage and persistence in the face of horrendous suffering and struggles was both heart-rending and inspiring. His efforts paid off -- he eventually arrived in the United States, worked hard to adjust to a strange culture and language and began giving back to his new country.
The great majority of refugees now appearing at our southern border seeking asylum have stories similar to Kabamba’s. Like him, they experienced conditions in their home countries so intolerable that in desperation they left behind everything familiar and risked the long, treacherous journey to find refuge and begin a new life. And like Kabamba and countless refugees before him, if accepted here these asylum seekers will work hard and contribute much to the strength and success of our country.
Expressing gratitude for help he received from World Relief, Kabamba said, “They treat me as a human being with great value.” Is that not how we should treat every refugee -- man, woman and child -- looking to us for justice and compassion?
Restoring these basic values would be an important step toward making America great again.
Nancy Sanborn, Madison