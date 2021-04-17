Reform Supreme Court, don't pack it -- Dick Kalnicky

The U.S. Supreme Court should stay at nine justices. The party in power should not increase the number of justices so that the majority of justices agree with its party's positions. This packing process would create a bad precedent of ever-increasing justice numbers.
Instead, we need a systematic nonpartisan approach. Get into a judicial rotation system where each justice has one 18-year term. Terms could be staggered at two-year intervals. Each president nominates one judge on July 1 of the first year of his or her term and nominates another judge on July 1 during the third year of his or her term. Senate confirmation of appointments would still be required.
The Senate does not get to recess during the confirmation process until a justice is approved, even if one or more judges get rejected by the Senate before a justice is finally approved. If a judge dies during that judge's term, the president would pick a judge to fill out the remainder of that term.
Dick Kalnicky, Madison