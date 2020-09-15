Reform elections to re-engage voters -- George Perkins

Here’s crocodile tears for Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and his running mate Angela Walker and "Birthday Party" candidate Kanye West and his running mate Michelle Tidball who won't be on the ballot in Wisconsin in November.
The current system only afforded them "spoiler" status. Had they been on the ballot, they likely would only get enough votes to steal the election from the majority candidate in a close race.
What we need is common sense election reform to eliminate spoilers and corruption in our political system:
- Ranked-choice (instant runoff) voting
- Eliminate gerrymandering
- Mail-in, early, and convenient voting options
- End secret funding of super PACs
- End special-interest campaign contributions
- End the “revolving door” of political insider jobs
- Open primaries to all voters in every state
- Reasonable term limits
Incumbents are resistant to the reforms because they'd likely lose power. So, it requires a grass-roots effort to enact the reforms. Please see www.anticorruptionact.org and for more information.
Hypocritical Republicans wanted the Green Party and West on the ballot to improve odds of President Donald Trump winning.
We need to reform the system and eliminate the corruption. Maybe this will re-engage the 40% of voters who don’t feel they have a voice and don’t vote.
George Perkins, Madison
