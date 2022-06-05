Reform elections, ensure democracy -- Paul Malischke

On Memorial Day, the Wisconsin State Journal published the letter "Come together to secure election" about “election integrity.” The letter claimed to know what “we all want.”

Come together to secure elections -- John Hensey We focus so much on our disagreements in American society today. Frankly, it’s un-American.

Actually, his list does not come close to what I believe we need to become a full-fledged democracy.

Here is what I want:

Ensure that all votes count equally. This means eliminating the Electoral College, ending gerrymandering and drastically reforming the U.S. Senate.

Reform laws that make it difficult to vote. For example, eliminate complex laws concerning expiration dates on voter ID. In the world outside of elections, identities do not expire. Citizenship does not expire. Let’s continue the use of drop boxes that have 24/7 video monitoring, and two sworn poll workers collecting the ballots every day. Dedicated drop boxes are inherently more secure than a U.S. Postal Service mailbox.

Because of the major structural items mentioned above, the United States has an exceptionally weak form of democracy compared to what a modern democracy should be.

Paul Malischke, Platteville