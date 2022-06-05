 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Reform elections, ensure democracy -- Paul Malischke

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

On Memorial Day, the Wisconsin State Journal published the letter "Come together to secure election" about “election integrity.” The letter claimed to know what “we all want.”

Actually, his list does not come close to what I believe we need to become a full-fledged democracy.

Here is what I want:

  • Ensure that all votes count equally. This means eliminating the Electoral College, ending gerrymandering and drastically reforming the U.S. Senate.
  • Reform laws that make it difficult to vote. For example, eliminate complex laws concerning expiration dates on voter ID. In the world outside of elections, identities do not expire. Citizenship does not expire. Let’s continue the use of drop boxes that have 24/7 video monitoring, and two sworn poll workers collecting the ballots every day. Dedicated drop boxes are inherently more secure than a U.S. Postal Service mailbox.

People are also reading…

Because of the major structural items mentioned above, the United States has an exceptionally weak form of democracy compared to what a modern democracy should be.

Paul Malischke, Platteville 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics