Reform bill needed measured approach -- Ann Collins

While I was saddened that it appears the Democrats' voting reform measure won't pass the Senate, I'm not surprised.
The Democrats were overreaching, wanting to do everything all at once. Sometimes you need to take things step by step.
Democrats should have started with strengthening the Voting Rights Act and then eliminating partisan gerrymandering, requiring states to use a computer program or a nonpartisan panel to set boundaries.
Then they should have made campaign donations more transparent. Any person or entity should be more than comfortable having their names listed with a donation. Unless, of course, the donor or entity is going against what they profess to believe publicly. That's a whole other can of worms.
I can't see any reason why either side would object to these things, unless their whole agenda is not making elections fair, open and honest.
Ann Collins, Madison