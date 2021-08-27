Reflection rooms aid achievement -- Sarah Strauss

Reflection rooms aid achievement
In the United States Black men have lower levels of education compared to white men, white women and Black women. Only about 18% of Black men (aged 25-29) have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Because Black boys are improperly served by the education system, they are at a higher risk for intergenerational poverty, lower wages, incarceration and shorter life expectancy.
The Madison School District has implemented specific action plans aimed to help Black students succeed. Goal number three of the district’s strategic framework aims to improve the academic experience of Black youth.
To further that goal, the district could implement a policy called the “reflection room,” initially started in an academy in New York City. The “reflection room” is a calming space for students having challenges in the classroom to take a break and still be part of the community.
Partnered with the district’s current policies, the reflection room would be an effective addition as it would alleviate some of the stress responses of students and faculty and pair well with the existing Behavioral Education Plan to provide a safe space for kids to continue learning rather than being separated from their peers and/or taken out of school.
Sarah Strauss, Middleton, UW School of Social Work
Vote for Democrats with common sense
Many Republicans insist the riot on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building was not a riot.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who was led to safety early in the riot, later said, “to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bald-faced lie.”
In this insurrection (or riot) more than 100 people were injured, several died, glass was shattered, doors were battered, some rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” and there was property damage and extra expense, such as National Guard troops. So far, hundreds of rioters have been arrested.
Despite this, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said of the rioters, “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, (and) would never do anything to break the law.”
Members of Congress get paid about $175,000 a year plus benefits by taxpayers to make decisions about many issues. The two officials quoted here represent Republicans who lack common sense and good judgment about not seeing and hearing an “insurrection” as obvious as the Jan. 6 riot. What a waste of taxpayer funds. What a threat to our Democracy.
In the next election vote for Democrats at all levels of national and state government. Vote for a “common sense” America.
Ken Richardson, Lodi
Lower limits won’t stop speeders
I was sorry to see on the news the other day that the city of Madison is doubling down on its recent policy of lowering speed limits. They plan to add even more streets to the 25 mph limits already imposed on East Washington Avenue and other parts of town.
What they fail to realize is all they’re doing is penalizing drivers who obey the speed laws and drive safely. The street racers, the people on their cell phones going 10 miles over the speed limit, and those who feel they’re above the law are still speeding and are going to keep doing so regardless of what the limit is on one street or another. The only thing that will stop these groups is enforcement of the already existing limits.
The Madison Police Department and city has made some effort towards this but it’s not a consistent one and the speeders have already figured out where and when they can get away with driving recklessly. Instead of copying small towns like Pardeeville or Portage with low speed limits, city officials and the police should pay attention to their enforcement techniques.
Bringing traffic to a crawl and penalizing everyone for the bad apples is unfair and unrealistic.
Paul Mickey, Madison
Thompson should impose jab mandate
Before people nominate UW System President Tommy Thompson for a “Profiles in Courage” award for his refusal to let the Legislature in effect run the UW System, let’s consider the following. If Thompson is correct that UW has the right to determine how to manage its own health policy (which I strongly suspect he is), he is simply doing his job by refusing to let legislators like Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, dictate whether mask or vaccine mandates can be used.
However, this is not the act of a courageous UW System leader, given he has not suggested a vaccine mandate for the System. While Thompson dithers on this issue, many of the top 25 ranked universities in the United States and eight Big Ten universities have already put vaccine mandates into effect. For emphasis, even the University of Indiana has invoked a vaccine mandate — Indiana!
The reality is that Thompson has significant credibility with our conservative-leaning Legislature. Who better than him to show real backbone and also protect the UW System, not to mention the health of the state, by ordering a vaccine mandate.
Roy Christianson, Madison
Home schooling has many benefits
I could not agree more with Thursday’s letter to the editor, “Anti-maskers can home-school kids.“
As a home schooling family for the last 20 years (three grown kids, four still at home), the benefits and rewards of home schooling have been inestimable. The imposition of the quarantine and other COVID-related mandates made our choice to home-school even more beneficial (if only due to blind luck).
Yes, homeschool your kids. You won’t regret it.
Joseph T. Leone, Brooklyn
Trump to blame for mess in Afghanistan
Former President Donald Trump would want everyone to believe he had nothing to do with the current affairs in Afghanistan.
As usual, he is counting on the public forgetting how he undermined the Afghan government by excluding them from peace talks. By him agreeing to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners he set the stage for the current chaos there.
Instead of lying about the election results, he could have started the evacuation in November 2020 so it would have been completed by his deadline of May 2021. He knowingly left President Joe Biden with a mess.
Americans will remember how Trump shirked his responsibilities if he decides to run again. He is delusional if he thinks he has a chance in 2024.
Irwin Kass, Madison