Reflection rooms aid achievement -- Sarah Strauss

In the United States Black men have lower levels of education compared to white men, white women and Black women. Only about 18% of Black men (aged 25-29) have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Because Black boys are improperly served by the education system, they are at a higher risk for intergenerational poverty, lower wages, incarceration and shorter life expectancy.
The Madison School District has implemented specific action plans aimed to help Black students succeed. Goal number three of the district's strategic framework aims to improve the academic experience of Black youth.
To further that goal, the district could implement a policy called the “reflection room,” initially started in an academy in New York City. The “reflection room” is a calming space for students having challenges in the classroom to take a break and still be part of the community.
Partnered with the district’s current policies, the reflection room would be an effective addition as it would alleviate some of the stress responses of students and faculty and pair well with the existing Behavioral Education Plan to provide a safe space for kids to continue learning rather than being separated from their peers and/or taken out of school.