This letter to the editor is about pausing our busy lives for one minute to reflect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Sunday is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns fell silent, and "the Great War," "the war to end all wars," came to an end. It's called Armistice Day or Veterans Day.
How one reflects is up to the individual. Why we should reflect is more to the point. The philosopher George Santayana wrote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Clearly we have not learned the lesson. Had we done so, it would not be necessary for us to number our wars.
On this 100th anniversary, I urge all to pause for just one minute -- to begin anew, to lower our voices, to listen to what others have to say and return to showing respect and civility for one another.
And if you choose to say a prayer, let me offer Isaiah 2:4. "And they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more."
As it should be in both word and deed.
Thomas Miller, Madison