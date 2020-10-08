Referendums make Madison unaffordable -- Fredrick Olson

Vote "no" on Madison's school referendums. With COVID-19 financially crippling many people, the School Board doesn't seem to worry about a large property tax increase for these voters or fixed-income people.
The referendum itself is flawed. An assessment of area high schools showed La Follette High School needed millions just to bring it up to the standards of the other high schools in the area, which didn't happen in previous budgets. Our lazy administration wants to divide money evenly, thus leaving La Follette behind yet again. Why?
Between the school, city and county tax increases, who will be able to afford to live in Madison?
Fredrick Olson, Madison
