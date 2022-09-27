Referendums let the people decide -- Donald Pay

Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus liked to say, "Let the people decide." Gov. Tony Evers now proposes to do just that.

Whatever one thinks of the abortion issue, which led Evers to call for a public vote on the issue, we should applaud that Evers recognizes government is not the answer to all our problems. Sometimes it's best to trust the people.

I worked on many grassroots initiative and referendum campaigns in South Dakota on issues that flummoxed our governors and legislature -- nuclear waste, mining and corporate farming. I even worked on a local initiative to build an ice center for hockey in Rapid City. We won some and lost some, but the people decided.

Our current state government is dysfunctional. The people's work has taken a backseat to political bickering of the most infantile kind. Aren't you tired of spending tax dollars on a government that fails time and time again? It's time the people of Wisconsin take the reins and solve the issues government can't seem to find the time to address.

Donald Pay, Madison