Referendums are key to pot advocacy

In 1972, I stumbled on cannabis as a treatment for the congenital glaucoma that had been stealing my sight since birth. Today, I still medicate with cannabis for my glaucoma along with chronic pain, cancer and other medical conditions. As a cannabis activist, I helped get advisory referendums about cannabis legalization on ballots and helped educate voters about these referendums.

In 2018, with advisory referendums about cannabis on the ballot in a record 18 counties and two cities, over a million Wisconsinites voted in favor. The turnout provided Gov. Tony Evers with his margin of victory, and Evers has been a strong supporter of cannabis legalization ever since.

But because of GOP pressure, Gov. Evers recently signed legislation that prohibits advisory votes, which was the only route remaining for voters to demonstrate bipartisan state majority support for legalizing cannabis.

Evers caving to the GOP and signing legislation that removes the tool that literally helped bring him to victory in 2018 seems counterproductive and extremely undemocratic. For those who rely on medical cannabis for a quality of life as I do, it feels like betrayal.

Gary Storck, Madison

COVID lockdown study was biased

I was very disappointed with the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial, “Lockdowns hurt more than helped,” published in Wednesday’s State Journal.

It made sweeping judgement that the lockdowns were a failure based on one study from an institute that a fast internet search shows has close ties to the tobacco industry and to libertarianism. They even identify themselves as a “free-market think tank.” They are clearly an organization that is going to take a particular point of view — hardly unbiased.

Dorit Bergen, Madison

UW Choral Union benefitted students

I wholeheartedly agree with Wednesday’s letter to the editor “Cutting UW Choral Union is a mistake.“

Why would anyone want to end what is a success story for the Wisconsin Idea? The school of music says that this decision is necessary to promote the interests of students, but its interests and the interests of community members are not mutually exclusive.

Choral Union connects UW student singers with the community. Many community members are active or retired music educators, choral directors and music professionals who can and have opened doors for UW students. Many choral-conducting students are able to practice their craft directing a large choir and orchestra with the Choral Union. Choral Union also provides the opportunity for students who are not music majors to participate in a choir.

Last but not least, community members were donors for the new concert hall, which has a large choir loft, presumably to accommodate Choral Union. If the school of music will not reverse its decision, then I call on those higher up in the university hierarchy to do so.

Paula Gottlieb, Madison, UW professor and longtime Choral Union member

Biden isn’t our worst president

I read with amusement the letter to the editor in Tuesday’s State Journal stating that Joe Biden is the worst president ever. The letter claimed we’d never seen anything like it in American history?

Really? Worse than his predecessor?

Donald Trump was the only president to be impeached twice. He’s the only former president to be indicted, twice, with the likelihood of more coming. He’s the only former president found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil case. He’s arguably the biggest grifter in a family of grifters.

This is a former president whose greatest accomplishment, reiterated by his Republican colleagues ad nauseam (because there isn’t much else), is a 2017 tax cut that may have temporarily spiked the economy but also fueled record deficits.

Yeah, I don’t think Biden is the worst president ever. But I don’t have to look too far back in history to find him.

Kirk Krueger, New Glarus

GOP leaders don’t care about people

We in Wisconsin aren’t happy with our Republican representatives.

They claim to be doing their best to represent us, but they are doing directly the opposite. They are only interested in representing themselves and anyone who will line their pockets or assist with getting them reelected. They really don’t listen to the people they’re representing or do what they promise they will do once elected.

Donald Trump promised before being elected president that he would give us a great health care plan. But that never happened while he was in office. He was too busy playing golf. Now he’s trying to get back in office, and most Republicans are supporting him.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his buddies are eliminating lots of child care funding, cutting state dollars for University of Wisconsin System diversity workers, limiting access to abortion and trying to ban transgender girls and women from sports.

Vos and his buddies should be sent home. We need leaders in Wisconsin who actually care about the people they represent.

Timothy Clark, Waunakee