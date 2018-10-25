A recent letter to the editor complained that Gov. Scott Walker's school policies led to an increase in the number of referendums seeking to increase local taxes paid to school districts.

What the writer seems to ignore is that such referendums are a fantastic way for the local taxpayer to weigh in on whether or not he or she should have their property taxes raised because of the school district. The taxpayer can review exactly what the district is asking for and decide if he or she thinks they really need that money to adequately educate the district's students.

Human nature being what it is, taxpayers can't rely on local school boards to have the final word on such tax-increase requests because, over time, school board members are often unduly affected by school district employees' persuasive efforts to convince them the district needs new, better and bigger everything. They become captive to the opinions of the people they're supposed to supervise.

It's a sad school district that can't win referendums when there is a demonstrable need. Referendums are a fundamental feature of a democracy. People should be thankful they can participate in them.

Greg Smith, McFarland