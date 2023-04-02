The three referendums on the April 4 ballot are deceptively written.
The first two are about cash bail and pretrial detention. If one has means, it's possible to pay one's way out. If not, one is jailed and likely to lose their job, home and more while waiting for trial. It's possible to use ankle bracelets without being stuck in jail.
The third referendum question is about able-bodied childless adults needing to look for work to receive taxpayer welfare benefits. State law already requires able-bodied childless adults to look for work to receive Wisconsin food stamps, Wisconsin Foodshare and unemployment insurance.
These are unnecessary, misleading and privileged referendums. Vote "no" on all three referendums.
Elizabeth Sully, Sinsinawa