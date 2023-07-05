The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial about Chris Christie, "Long shot speaks truth about Trump," printed in the June 29 Wisconsin State Journal, contained the best one-sentence summation of Donald Trump’s service as president of the United States that I have seen.

It bears repeating: “Trump spent his one chaotic term in office abusing power, spreading lies, increasing the national debt, mismanaging the pandemic, angering allies, cozying up to dictators, fanning racial tensions and dividing the country.” To this I would add: enriching himself, risking the security of the United States, cruelly mistreating immigrants, slandering our own military and subverting the very foundations of American democracy.

A vote to restore Trump to the U.S. presidency is a vote to destroy America as a democratic institution. Think about that when you are in the voting booth.

James L. Carney, Madison