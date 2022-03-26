Reelect Smith to Dane County Board -- Molly Grupe

It is without hesitation that I urge my neighbors to re-elect Sup. Sarah Smith as our District 24 Dane County Board supervisor.

As a two-term member of the Monona City Council, I know how challenging it can be to navigate local government -- especially amid the exceptional circumstances of the past two years -- and to regularly connect and communicate with constituents. Smith has demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement and a clear understanding of the County Board’s role in the maintenance of clean lakes and criminal justice reform, two causes she has championed through her votes and actions on the board.

Smith has built a career in state government, she serves on Monona’s Sustainability Committee (on which I currently serve as alderperson co-chair) and has established relationships with a variety of community leaders through her political activism.

Throughout her first term, in addition to authoring or co-sponsoring legislation in support of clean water protections and a reimagining of the Dane County Jail, Smith successfully introduced the $2 million budget amendment to support the city of Monona’s purchase of the historic San Damiano property.

Please join me in re-electing Smith to the Dane County Board on April 5.

Ald. Molly Grupe, Monona City Council