Reelect Sheri Carter to the Madison City Council -- Gloria Reyes

Ald. Shari Carter, District 14, has demonstrated significant leadership as a member of the Madison City Council. We observed her leadership through critical moments and crisis impacting our city. She brings common sense, a balanced perspective and experience to the council at a time when we need it most. She is a steadfast leader who has accomplished a lot during her time on the council.
She led the renovation of Penn Park, supported the new community Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center, and the Madison Area Technical College's Goodman South Campus. She created the equity business initiative, while also supporting the Urban League of Greater Madison Black Business Hub and the Center for Black Excellence and Culture Center and Lunas Grocery in both the Allied Drive area and the future location on South Park Street. Ald. Carter served as co-chair for the successful "Vote Yes 2 Invest 2020" referendums, which included the building of a new school on the South Side.
Council President Carter brings people together to solve complex issues in our community, at a time of division in our community. We need more leaders such as Carter in positions that make critical decisions impacting all city of Madison residents.
Gloria Reyes, Madison