LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Reelect Middleton school leaders -- Vicki Shaffer

As a teacher in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District for over three decades, I have worked under many school boards. In that time I've learned how a school board can set the tone for a district.

The current school board is a strong proponent of public education and values the voice of its staff. This is in no small part due to three current members running for reelection: Sheila Hibner (Area I), Minza Karim (Area III) and Bob Hesselbein (Area IV). During their terms, each has proven their commitment to collaboration, equity and excellence in education.

For these reasons and many more, I urge the voters in the school district to reelect Hibner, Karim and Hesselbein.

Vicki Shaffer, Madison

