Reelect Evers to save Wisconsin -- Randy Schramm

It is imperative that we reelect Tony Evers for governor.

He is a firewall between anti-democratic Republicans and the people of Wisconsin. His veto power is the only thing keeping Republicans from pushing their voter suppression, election fixing and gerrymandering agenda.

There was a time when Wisconsin stood for clean government, care for our beautiful environment, and support for education from kindergarten to our great university system. But ever since the Scott Walker take over in 2010, the Republicans have been racing to turn Wisconsin into Mississippi. They've attacked education, rolled back environmental protections, and tried to put a stranglehold on their power.

As a lifelong Wisconsinite it is very disturbing to watch what is happening to our great state. We have to reelect Evers and give him a Democratic majority to work with. We can save our state.

Randy Schramm, Madison