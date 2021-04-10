Reduced earnings means lower taxes -- Russell Pope

I must take exception to the complaint issued in Wednesday's letter to the editor "Now is not the time for new taxes."

Most of the 700,000 citizens applying for unemployment will have far fewer taxable earnings to report. The same applies to businesses suffering from reduced earnings. Their taxes will naturally be effectively lower than experienced in the past when our economy was much healthier. Higher taxes will apply to those able to pay more, whether they are businesses or employed individuals.

I would also point out that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure investments will provide well-paying jobs. This is in contrast to conservative efforts over the years to reduce taxes for the very wealthy. It is easy to complain about raising taxes until you consider our current economic circumstance and the impact it will have on actually reducing taxes.

It's OK to be collecting higher taxes from those who can continue to afford such payments.

Russell Pope, Middleton