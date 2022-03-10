Reduce fuel use to support Ukraine -- Mary Johnson

It is not often that one is immediately certain and steadfast on the right thing to do.
The president finally determined Tuesday that the United States will not purchase any Russian oil. This will raise American fuel prices higher than inflation is doing.
So be it.
It is the least we can do if we believe in democracy and helping people who represent all of us in fighting evil. The other action we can take is to do our part to reduce our reliance on oil by carpooling, biking and driving when you have several stops to make on the same trip. Every year I start out with good intentions and then drop the ball and start to waste gas.
Finally, make an Ukranian flag of blue and yellow cardboard or cloth and place in a window of your car or house. It is the best feeling in the world.
Mary Johnson, Middleton